Blount carried nine times for 37 yards and caught his only additional target for 11 yards during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Cowboys.

With Jay Ajayi sidelined, Blount led the team in rushing and received his largest allotment of carries since Week 12. He averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per carry, but he didn't have much opportunity to thrive in what was a miserable offensive display from both sides. It is a positive sign that Blount stepped up his performance in the season finale, but the team's decision to rest Ajayi likely offers a glimpse into how they view the usage of the two backs with a home divisional round game coming up in two weeks.