Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Logs 30 snaps Thursday
Blount was on the field for 30 of a possible 62 snaps on offense in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.
In the process, Blount ran 14 times for 67 yards, while also cashing in on a two-point conversion. Blount -- who racked up 18 scores while with the Patriots in 2016 -- has logged 70 carries for 390 yards through six games to date, with two total TDs in that span. He'll look to find the end zone again in Week 7 when Philadelphia faces Washington in the NFL's Monday night game.
More News
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Another impressive YPC figure Thursday•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Rumbles for 74 yards•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Could benefit from Smallwood's injury•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Breaks off 68-yard run•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone in win over Giants•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Still in team's plans•
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...