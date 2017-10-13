Play

Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Logs 30 snaps Thursday

Blount was on the field for 30 of a possible 62 snaps on offense in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

In the process, Blount ran 14 times for 67 yards, while also cashing in on a two-point conversion. Blount -- who racked up 18 scores while with the Patriots in 2016 -- has logged 70 carries for 390 yards through six games to date, with two total TDs in that span. He'll look to find the end zone again in Week 7 when Philadelphia faces Washington in the NFL's Monday night game.

