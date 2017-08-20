Blount may not be a lock for the final roster, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.

Blount was always a questionable fit in coach Doug Pederson's offense, and the 30-year-old's modest contract would allow the Eagles to cut him without much pain. Blount has failed to impress while working strictly with the starting offense this preseason, taking nine carries for 17 yards. He still seems more likely than not to land on the final roster, as the Eagles don't have a clear alternative to handle short-yardage and clock-killing work. For Blount to truly become expendable, Wendell Smallwood (hamstring) would need to get healthy. The Philadelphia backfield likely will require careful monitoring throughout the rest of the preseason and into the regular season.