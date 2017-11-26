Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Nearly goes for 100 yards

Blount took 15 carries for 97 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.

Blount coughed the ball up at the end of a 35-yard gain in the first quarter, but he returned to take the next carry and stayed involved through the end of the game. Jay Ajayi had five carries for 26 yards and also fumbled at the end of his longest run, while Corey Clement chipped in with 27 yards on four totes and Kenjon Barner drew a target. There weren't any goal-line opportunities, as Carson Wentz threw touchdown passes from 17, 15 and eight yards out. Blount will enter a Week 13 road matchup with the Rams having comfortably led the Philadelphia backfield in carries and touches in back-to-back games.