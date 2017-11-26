Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Nearly goes for 100 yards
Blount took 15 carries for 97 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.
Blount coughed the ball up at the end of a 35-yard gain in the first quarter, but he returned to take the next carry and stayed involved through the end of the game. Jay Ajayi had five carries for 26 yards and also fumbled at the end of his longest run, while Corey Clement chipped in with 27 yards on four totes and Kenjon Barner drew a target. There weren't any goal-line opportunities, as Carson Wentz threw touchdown passes from 17, 15 and eight yards out. Blount will enter a Week 13 road matchup with the Rams having comfortably led the Philadelphia backfield in carries and touches in back-to-back games.
More News
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Sees 13 touches in win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Held to 37 yards•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Set for lead role Sunday•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Still starting in Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Gets into end zone against San Francisco•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Bottled up in win•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...