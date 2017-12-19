Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Not a factor Sunday
Blount rushed seven times for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.
Three of his carries came with the Eagles in clock-killing mode on their final drive, forcing the Giants to burn all of their timeouts. It marked the third straight game Blount was on the field for 17 or fewer snaps and where he saw nine or fewer touches. After failing to produce in successive plus matchups, the 31-year-old cannot be trusted for fantasy purposes Week 16 against Oakland.
