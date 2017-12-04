Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Only gets 14 snaps
Blount only logged 14 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks, taking eight carries for 26 yards.
With the Eagles playing from behind for most of the night, Jay Ajayi (31 snaps) and Corey Clement (28) both dwarfed Blount in terms of playing time. It partially seemed to be a product of the Eagles seeking to expand Ajayi's role, but the bigger factor was game context in combination with Blount's lack of pass-catching/blocking skill. The 250-pounder could still have some busy afternoon when the Eagles are able to mount leads, but a Week 14 road game against the Rams isn't exactly a prime bounce-back spot. The workload split still needs to be monitored on a weekly basis in this three-headed Philadelphia backfield.
