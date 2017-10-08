Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Rumbles for 74 yards
Blount carried the ball 14 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona.
Blount didn't have quite the space to work as he had in last week's win over the Chargers as Arizona's early offensive struggles created some short fields and deep touchdowns to Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith made for some quick drives. The veteran back isn't scoring at anywhere near the rate he was in New England last season, but, still, it'd be wise to keep starting Blount. The 6.6 yards per carry he is averaging over the past three weeks means that he doesn't have to get many touches to outperform the majority of other backs in the league.
