Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Scores touchdown in NFC championship win
Blount rushed six times for 21 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 38-7 NFC championship win over Minnesota.
Blount contributed little outside of an 11-yard rushing touchdown that gave his team a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. While Jay Ajayi is certainly the favorite to lead Philadelphia in carries during the Super Bowl after getting 18 rushing attempts in this one, Blount's two-game touchdown streak suggests he has a decent chance of finding paydirt against his former team.
