Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Sees 13 touches in win

Blount rushed 13 times for 57 yards in Sunday's 37-9 trouncing of the Cowboys.

Blount led the Eagles' backfield in touches and was one of three ball carriers to rush for at least 50 yards in the game, along with Corey Clement (50) and Jay Ajayi (91). However, it took the burly back as many carries as the other two combined to reach his total. If Clement continues to emerge and Ajayi learns more of the playbook, it stands to reason that Blount will begin to lose touches if he cannot prove himself a more effective runner.