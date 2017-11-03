Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Set for lead role Sunday
Blount will remain atop the depth chart for Sunday's game against the Broncos and is expected to serve as the Eagles' lead back, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
The Eagles' acquisition Tuesday of three-down workhorse Jay Ajayi seemingly weakens Blount's long-term grip on the starting role, but with the former Dolphin still getting up to speed with head coach Doug Pederson's offensive playbook and uncertain to be active in Week 9, Blount should dominate the touches out of the backfield. Even when Ajayi gets a better handle on the Eagles' offense coming out of the Week 10 bye, Blount could still work in tandem with the former to bludgeon opposing defenses, but Blount's volume will almost assuredly take a hit. Blount has seen a steady workload of between 14 and 16 carries in each of the Eagles' last five contests.
