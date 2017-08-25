Blount had four carries for 19 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Blount got the first carry and later broke off a 16-yard run, but Wendell Smallwood appeared to log more snaps with the first-team offense, taking four carries for 28 yards in the process. With Darren Sproles already locked in as the top pass-catching back, Smallwood's involvement primarily will have to come at Blount's expense. There should be room for each of the three to contribute, but the situation isn't conducive to predictable stat lines. Blount's viability may rely on short touchdowns even more so than in past seasons.