Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Still starting in Philadelphia

Eagles' VP Howie Roseman told the media that Blount would still be the starter, even after the team acquired Jay Ajayi, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Of course, in his next breath, Roseman added that the decision was really up to the coaches. Additionally, being the nominal starter only means that a player is on the field for his team's first offensive snap in a given game, not that he is guaranteed the majority of playing time. No matter how the snap and touch counts work out, Blount's fantasy value took a significant hit with this trade.