Blount ran seven times for just 12 yards and caught both passes directed his way for 11 more yards.

The contest marked the second straight game in which Blount was only on the field for 15 or fewer snaps, and this time it was far fewer than the 27 Corey Clement saw or 43 for Jay Ajayi. Seven of Blount's touches came in the first half, but in the second half, Philadelphia turned primarily to Ajayi, who was far more effective with the ball. It will be tough to rely on Blount for fantasy production in spite of another favorable matchup Week 15 against the Giants.