Blount rushed 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Blount broke off several productive runs throughout the course of the contest, but none bigger than his 21-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead at the time. The veteran had played a minimal role in Philadelphia's first two postseason wins, gaining a modest 40 yards combined in victories of the Falcons and Vikings. However, as he did Sunday, he'd scored once in each of those contests, and the rushing yardage he mustered against the Patriots served as a game-high total. Having played in 2017 on a one-year, $1.25 million dollar deal, Blount is slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year. Despite his strong finish, it's conceivable that the Eagles could opt to move forward with a stable of younger backs that includes mid-season acquisition Jay Ajayi and impressive rookie Corey Clement.