Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Team-high rushing total in Super Bowl win
Blount rushed 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
Blount broke off several productive runs throughout the course of the contest, but none bigger than his 21-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead at the time. The veteran had played a minimal role in Philadelphia's first two postseason wins, gaining a modest 40 yards combined in victories of the Falcons and Vikings. However, as he did Sunday, he'd scored once in each of those contests, and the rushing yardage he mustered against the Patriots served as a game-high total. Having played in 2017 on a one-year, $1.25 million dollar deal, Blount is slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year. Despite his strong finish, it's conceivable that the Eagles could opt to move forward with a stable of younger backs that includes mid-season acquisition Jay Ajayi and impressive rookie Corey Clement.
More News
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Scores touchdown in NFC championship win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Leads team in rushing in finale•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Not a factor Sunday•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Takes backseat again in win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Only gets 14 snaps•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Nearly goes for 100 yards•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....