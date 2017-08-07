Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Working as starting running back
Blount has worked as the Eagles' starting running back during training camp, Dave Spadaro reports.
Blount missed three days of practice last week due to an undisclosed injury, and even though Wendell Smallwood is said to have taken advantage of added reps in Blount's absence, the veteran reclaimed his starting role upon his return Friday. Last season's league leader with 18 rushing touchdowns, Blount is projected to head Philadelphia's ground attack, with Smallwood serving as a change-of-pace option and Darren Sproles playing in his patented pass-catching role.
