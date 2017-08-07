Blount has been working as Eagles' starting running back during training camp, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Blount missed three days of practice last week due to an undisclosed injury, and even though Wendell Smallwood is said to have taken advantage of added reps in Blount's absence, the veteran reclaimed his role on the first-team offense upon returning to action Friday. After leading the league with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016 as a member of the Patriots, Blount is projected to head Philadelphia's ground attack, with Smallwood serving as a change-of-pace option and Darren Sproles seeing most of his touches as a receiver out of the backfield.