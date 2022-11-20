site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-linval-joseph-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Linval Joseph: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Joseph is active Sunday against the Colts, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Joseph will make his Eagles debut after signing with the team Wednesday. The former Charger will help provide depth to the team's interior defensive line Sunday against Indianapolis.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read