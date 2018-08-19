Eagles' Mack Hollins: Back on practice field
Hollins (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
After failing to catch a pass in the first preseason game, Hollins sat out entirely from the second contest against New England. Back in action now, the second-year pro is on track to be the No. 4 WR in Philly after recording 16 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign.
