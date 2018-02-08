Hollins finished the 2017 regular season with 16 receptions on 22 targets for 226 yards and a touchdown.

Hollins showed flashes this season and went from being targeted in only one of the season's first five games to making at least one catch in each of the seven games leading up to Carson Wentz's Week 14 injury. The beginning of the rookie's streak coincided with poor performances from Torrey Smith, and the kid seemed poised to leapfrog the veteran on the depth chart for a time. Smith rebounded but is likely to continue to cede more work to the 2017 fourth-round pick in the future.