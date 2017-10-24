Hollins caught his only target for a 64-yard touchdown in Monday night's win over the Redskins.

The 2017 third-round pick was wide open after he ran by everyone on the defense and took a perfectly placed ball from Carson Wentz all the way to the house. The rookie has played fewer than 10 snaps in four of his last five games, but has received targets in his last two contests, so his usage is trending up. After making a play like that, it will be interesting to see if his involvement in the offense increases, especially with veteran receivers like Torrey Smith struggling.