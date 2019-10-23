Eagles' Mack Hollins: Catchless in loss
Hollins was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 37-10 loss to Dallas.
Hollins has now been held catchless in three consecutive games and it hasn't been as if he's gone totally without opportunities. Though his snapcount isn't as high as it was earlier in the season when Philadelphia was even more depleted at receiver, Hollins has still managed to log 100 offensive snaps during his catchless streak to go along with four targets. The team has found itself in a bit of a rut and Hollins' struggles seem to be a byproduct of that. It'll be a tough turnaround Sunday against Buffalo's fourth-ranked pass defense.
