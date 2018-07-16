Eagles' Mack Hollins: Could see a bit more work
Hollins likely will fill the same role he had last season, but he could see a modest increase in opportunities, Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reports.
A 2017 fourth-round pick, Hollins served as the Eagles' No. 4 wide receiver throughout his rookie season, stuck behind Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith. The team upgraded from Smith to Mike Wallace this offseason, but there's still a good chance Hollins improves on last year's total of 22 targets, especially if Jeffery isn't ready by Week 1. The 24-year-old Hollins was efficient with his limited opportunities in 2017, catching 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.
