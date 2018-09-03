Hollins confirmed Monday that he's been tending to a groin injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Absent the past two weeks with an undisclosed injury, Hollins finally has clarified its nature. His level of practice participation Monday will be known upon the release of the Eagles' first injury report of the season. That said, he probably is on the outside looking in for targets, even with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) expected to miss the first two games.

