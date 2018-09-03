Eagles' Mack Hollins: Dealing with groin injury
Hollins confirmed Monday that he's been tending to a groin injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Absent the past two weeks with an undisclosed injury, Hollins finally has clarified its nature. His level of practice participation Monday will be known upon the release of the Eagles' first injury report of the season. That said, he probably is on the outside looking in for targets, even with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) expected to miss the first two games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...