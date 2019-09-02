Hollins made the Eagles' 53-man roster and will start the season as the No. 5 wide receiver, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Hollins managed to beat out Greg Ward for the spot on the 53-man roster due to his abilities on special teams, as Ward looked better as a receiver throughout camp. Hollins caught 16 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown in 2018 but his place on the roster isn't overly secure.