Hollins will serve as the Eagles' No. 3 wide receiver Sunday against the Lions in the absence of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen).

Hollins experienced an elevated workload in place of Jackson in Week 2, going for five catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards. The number of looks ranked third on the Eagles behind Zach Ertz (16) and Nelson Agholor (11), while was behind fellow wide receivers Agholor (96 percent) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (93) with 85 percent of the offensive snaps. Considering a bunch of reps are up for grabs, Hollins is a decent bet to produce as an outside receiver Week 3.