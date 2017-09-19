Hollins caught three passes for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

After seeing only five offensive snaps in the season opener, Hollins was on the field for 17 plays in this one and saw as many targets as Nelson Agholor. The rookie is still a distant fourth on the Eagles' WR depth chart, but he showed a glimpse of his potential on Sunday. He could be a big factor for Philadelphia if any of their starters get hurt.