Eagles' Mack Hollins: Headed to IR
The Eagles placed Hollins (groin) on injured reserve Thursday.
Head coach Doug Pederson referred to the groin injury that Hollins sustained in the preseason as a minor setback, but the wideout's move to IR ahead of season opener suggests it was a more serious concern than the club was letting on. The transaction ensures that Hollins will be inactive for at least eight weeks, and the 24-year-old could be shut down for the entire season if the Eagles choose not to designate him as one of two players eligible to return from IR. With Hollins out of commission and Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) also facing an uncertain return date, Shelton Gibson will have a good chance to solidify himself as the Eagles' No. 3 wideout in the short term.
