The lower-body injury that kept Hollins out of practice recently doesn't appear serious, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hollins had been having a good camp before feeling something Monday and being held out for the day. Domowitch speculates that while watching the 25-year-old catch passes off the JUGS machine later, the injury appeared to be to the left hamstring, although the player would not confirm. The North Carolina product expects to be back in practice within the next couple of days, however.

