Eagles' Mack Hollins: Latest injury doesn't seem serious
The lower-body injury that kept Hollins out of practice recently doesn't appear serious, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hollins had been having a good camp before feeling something Monday and being held out for the day. Domowitch speculates that while watching the 25-year-old catch passes off the JUGS machine later, the injury appeared to be to the left hamstring, although the player would not confirm. The North Carolina product expects to be back in practice within the next couple of days, however.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...