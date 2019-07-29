Hollins is likely to enter the season as the team's fifth receiver as long as he remains healthy, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hollins just returned from a mysterious groin injury that sidelined him for 18 months but has already been turning heads early in camp. The third-year receiver has even gotten some first-team reps and could contend with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for fourth on the depth chart if the performance keeps up. The 25-year-old caught 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in his rookie 2017 season.