Eagles' Mack Hollins: Likely to make roster
Hollins is likely to enter the season as the team's fifth receiver as long as he remains healthy, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hollins just returned from a mysterious groin injury that sidelined him for 18 months but has already been turning heads early in camp. The third-year receiver has even gotten some first-team reps and could contend with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for fourth on the depth chart if the performance keeps up. The 25-year-old caught 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in his rookie 2017 season.
