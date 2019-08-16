Eagles' Mack Hollins: Limited to one catch
Hollins brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Eagles' 24-10 preseason win over the Jaguars on Thursday.
Hollins struggled to make an impact Thursday, although he was playing with rookie Clayton Thorson under center. The 2017 fourth-round pick is projected to latch on to a roster spot as the fifth receiver; however, that's far from guaranteed, considering there's some quality competition for that spot in the form of Greg Ward, Jr., Marken Michel and Charles Johnson, all who've put together some impressive tape while playing in alternative North American pro football leagues over the last year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...