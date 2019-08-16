Hollins brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Eagles' 24-10 preseason win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Hollins struggled to make an impact Thursday, although he was playing with rookie Clayton Thorson under center. The 2017 fourth-round pick is projected to latch on to a roster spot as the fifth receiver; however, that's far from guaranteed, considering there's some quality competition for that spot in the form of Greg Ward, Jr., Marken Michel and Charles Johnson, all who've put together some impressive tape while playing in alternative North American pro football leagues over the last year.