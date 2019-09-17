Hollins hauled in five of his eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

Hollins was forced into duty as both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) exited early. While rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside played six more snaps than the product's 69, Hollins was far more productive and saw twice as many targets. Jeffery's and Jackson's injuries are not thought of as serious, but if either is forced to miss time, there is a good chance Hollins continues to see the field a lot Week 3 at home against the Lions.