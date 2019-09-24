Eagles' Mack Hollins: Makes four catches in loss
Hollins caught four of his seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions
Hollins started slowly with just two catches for 23 yards in the first half but started seeing deep targets and connected on balls of 19 and 20 yards in the third quarter to end up with a decent line. The third-year pro led Eagles receivers joined Nelson Agholor in playing all but one offensive snap in the contest. The 26-year-old looks like the most likely candidate to fill in if Alshon Jeffery (calf) or DeSean Jackson (abdomen) are forced to miss Week 4's road matchup with the Packers.
