Eagles' Mack Hollins: Makes one catch in win
Hollins caught one of his two targets for 13 yards in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
Hollins got a deep ball in the first quarter but was unable to reel it in and then wouldn't get another chance until the third quarter. The 26-year-old saw the third-most snaps among Eagles receivers with 40, far ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's six. If DeSean Jackson is forced to miss another week with an abdominal issue, Hollins should see similar work at home Week 5 against the Jets.
More News
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Primed for another start•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Makes four catches in loss•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Has great opportunity Week 3•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: On pace for more work•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Logs five catches in loss•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Earns spot as fifth receiver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...