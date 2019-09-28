Hollins caught one of his two targets for 13 yards in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.

Hollins got a deep ball in the first quarter but was unable to reel it in and then wouldn't get another chance until the third quarter. The 26-year-old saw the third-most snaps among Eagles receivers with 40, far ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's six. If DeSean Jackson is forced to miss another week with an abdominal issue, Hollins should see similar work at home Week 5 against the Jets.