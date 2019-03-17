Hollins (groin) and Shelton Gibson may end up competing for one roster spot in 2019, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reports.

Hollins and Gibson entered 2018 in a presumed competition for the No. 4 receiver role, with potential for increased involvement early in the season if Alshon Jeffery wasn't ready for Week 1. Jeffery ended up missing the first three games and Mike Wallace promptly suffered a season-ending leg injury, but neither Gibson nor Hollins was able to take advantage, with the former catching just one pass while the latter spent the entire year on injured reserve. The Eagles now have Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor locked in atop the depth chart, potentially leaving Hollins and Gibson to reprise last season's competition, though it isn't too hard to imagine a scenario in which neither makes the 53-man roster. Hollins does have some excellent traits for a fourth or fifth receiver, as he can stretch the field on offense while filling multiple roles on special teams. His groin injury shouldn't be a problem by the time the offseason program begins in mid-April.