Eagles' Mack Hollins: Not suiting up Thursday
Hollins won't play in Thursday's preseason contest in Cleveland, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With a chance to carve out a role early due to injuries to fellow wideouts Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (lower body), Hollins instead has endured a rough preseason slate. In the first exhibition, Hollins was unable to haul in his only target. And last week, he didn't suit up at all, which has been replicated this time around. As a fourth-round pick last year, he flashed at times, accumulating a 16-226-1 line on 22 targets. However, he seems on pace for sparse usage again considering what has transpired this month.
More News
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Back on practice field•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Could see slightly more work in 2018•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Role likely to increase•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Catches 16 regular-season passes•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Sees season high snap, target totals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...