Hollins won't play in Thursday's preseason contest in Cleveland, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With a chance to carve out a role early due to injuries to fellow wideouts Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (lower body), Hollins instead has endured a rough preseason slate. In the first exhibition, Hollins was unable to haul in his only target. And last week, he didn't suit up at all, which has been replicated this time around. As a fourth-round pick last year, he flashed at times, accumulating a 16-226-1 line on 22 targets. However, he seems on pace for sparse usage again considering what has transpired this month.

