Hollins played 42 snaps on offense but was not targeted in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

Hollins operated as the team's third wide receiver after DeSean Jackson departed early in the contest. With Jackson out for the foreseeable future after aggravating his abdominal injury, Holllins should continue to see starts but has not done anything with the opportunity so far this season. With a Week 10 bye and the Patriots on tap after that, Hollins does not seem close to making an impact in fantasy.