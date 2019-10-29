Eagles' Mack Hollins: Not targeted in win
Hollins did not see a target in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo.
Hollins got the start and played 43 of 73 snaps, but his only appearance in the box score was a penalty for running into the kicker while trying to block a punt. The 26-year-old has seen just six passing attempts in his direction over the last five weeks and has come down with only one of them. With DeSean Jackson on the mend from an abdomen injury, Hollins' days as a starter are likely to end as soon as Week 9 against the Bears.
