Eagles' Mack Hollins: On pace for more work
Hollins is in line for a larger workload with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) ruled out and Alshon Jeffery (calf) questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
Both Jackson and Jeffery were knocked out in the early moments of a Week 2 loss in Atlanta due to injury, allowing the likes of Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to earn elevated snap counts. As a result, Hollins turned 85 percent of the offensive plays into five catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards. There's a chance Jeffery joins Nelson Agholor to serve as the top wide receiver tandem this weekend, but Hollins proved himself capable of producing with an increased workload.
