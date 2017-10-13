Play

Hollins earned nine of the Eagles' 62 offensive snaps during Thursday's 28-23 victory at Carolina.

Appearing in the box score for the first time since Week 2, Hollins hauled in both of his targets for 18- and 20-yard gains in the third quarter. On most game days, he's a key component of the Eagles' special-teams unit, but his blocking ability could help him get on the field more as the season progresses, especially if an injury impacts one of the top three wide receivers.

