Eagles' Mack Hollins: Plays seven snaps in loss
Hollins saw just seven offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to Miami.
Hollins is a clear fifth on the depth chart, as J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward each saw at least 27 snaps on offense. The former Tarheel is mostly a special-teams player right now.
