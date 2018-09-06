Eagles' Mack Hollins: Prime candidate for activation from IR
Hollins (groin) is expected to be activated from injured reserve later this season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Plagued by a groin injury for most of the preseason, Hollins was given a reprieve from attempting to play too early when he was placed on IR on Thursday. Instead, he'll spend the next two months focusing on rehab with an eye toward suiting up later this season. The Eagles can only designate two players to return from injured reserve in a given campaign, so he'll be vying with teammates, most notably tight end Richard Rodgers (knee), to make his case for activation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...