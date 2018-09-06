Hollins (groin) is expected to be activated from injured reserve later this season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Plagued by a groin injury for most of the preseason, Hollins was given a reprieve from attempting to play too early when he was placed on IR on Thursday. Instead, he'll spend the next two months focusing on rehab with an eye toward suiting up later this season. The Eagles can only designate two players to return from injured reserve in a given campaign, so he'll be vying with teammates, most notably tight end Richard Rodgers (knee), to make his case for activation.