Eagles' Mack Hollins: Primed for another start
Hollins is expected to work ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Thursday's game against the Packers, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
With Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) unavailable, Hollins and Arcega-Whiteside both had spots in three-wide sets -- along with Nelson Agholor -- during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit. Coach Doug Pederson suggested he'll move the rookie back to the No. 4 role with Jeffery expected back Thursday, giving Hollins at least one more week of regular snaps on offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...