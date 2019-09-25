Hollins is expected to work ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Thursday's game against the Packers, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

With Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) unavailable, Hollins and Arcega-Whiteside both had spots in three-wide sets -- along with Nelson Agholor -- during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit. Coach Doug Pederson suggested he'll move the rookie back to the No. 4 role with Jeffery expected back Thursday, giving Hollins at least one more week of regular snaps on offense.