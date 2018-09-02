Eagles' Mack Hollins: Returns to practice
Hollins (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Held out of practice the past two weeks, Hollins is now on the right track to play in Thursday's season opener against the Falcons. He could take on an larger role in the expected absence of Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), but it's also possible the Eagles will turn to Shelton Gibson instead. Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and Mike Wallace are the safe bets to draw targets.
More News
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Still absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Still absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Not suiting up Thursday•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Back on practice field•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Could see slightly more work in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...