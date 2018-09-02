Hollins (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Held out of practice the past two weeks, Hollins is now on the right track to play in Thursday's season opener against the Falcons. He could take on an larger role in the expected absence of Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), but it's also possible the Eagles will turn to Shelton Gibson instead. Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and Mike Wallace are the safe bets to draw targets.

More News
Our Latest Stories