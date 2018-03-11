Hollins could see more reps in 2018 with the departure of Torrey Smith via trade to Carolina, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

The fourth-round pick from the 2017 draft already seemed poised to challenge Smith for his role in the coming season, but that road has become much smoother with this news. Hollins will still be behind Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor on the depth chart, but given the volume in the Eagles' offense, the 24-year-old could be a big-time breakout candidate in 2018.