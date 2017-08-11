Hollins caught four of five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game versus the Packers.

Hollins slipped a tackle in space to open the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown on Philadelphia's first offensive drive. While that showed the rookie fourth-rounder's ability to work with the starting offense, Hollins preceded to catch a few more passes over the course of the contest. At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds, Hollins is certainly a noticeable target for Carson Wentz, and his touchdown should only boost the quarterback's faith in him going forward.