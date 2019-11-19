Play

Hollins played just 13 offensive snaps in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England and saw no targets..

The snap count was the 26-year-old's lowest since Week 1, as he had seen at least 31 every week in between. The recently-signed Jordan Matthews absorbed most of that playing time, but J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also played more. Hollins seems to have fallen down the depth chart despite DeSean Jackson (abdomen) being out for the season and Alshon Jeffery sitting with an ankle injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories