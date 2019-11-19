Hollins played just 13 offensive snaps in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England and saw no targets..

The snap count was the 26-year-old's lowest since Week 1, as he had seen at least 31 every week in between. The recently-signed Jordan Matthews absorbed most of that playing time, but J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also played more. Hollins seems to have fallen down the depth chart despite DeSean Jackson (abdomen) being out for the season and Alshon Jeffery sitting with an ankle injury.