Eagles' Mack Hollins: Sees season high snap and target total Sunday
Hollins caught two of three pass attempts for 30 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
He continues get more playing time as well as attention from his quarterback as Sunday marked the rookie's highest percentage of snaps played this season (26%) and his third straight contest with at least one target. Torrey Smith was once again held without a catch, so the opportunity is there for the former Tar Heel to move up the depth chart. However, there are rumors that the Eagles are in the market for a receiver before the October 31 trade deadline, and even if the team does not acquire one, expectations should be tempered for Hollins with Denver on tap for Week 9 followed bye a bye in Week 10.
