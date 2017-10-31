Hollins caught two of three passes for 30 yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers.

He continues to get more playing time as well as attention from his quarterback as Sunday marked the rookie's highest percentage of snaps played this season (26 percent) and his third straight contest with at least one target. Torrey Smith was once again held without a catch, so the opportunity is there for the former Tar Heel to move up the depth chart. However, there are rumors that the Eagles are in the market for a receiver before the Oct. 31 trade deadline, and even if the team doesn't acquire one, expectations should be tempered for Hollins with Denver on tap for Week 9 followed by a Week 10 bye.