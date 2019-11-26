Play

Hollins played just four offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Hollins has seen his role diminish since the bye, playing just 17 snaps on offense total over two games after seeing at least 30 in eight straight weeks. That he barely saw the field in a week where the Eagles' top two wide receivers both sat out should tell one all they need to know about his fantasy prospects.

