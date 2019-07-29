Hollins remained on the sideline at Monday's practice with a lower-body injury, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hollins was able to practice Thursday through Saturday after missing the entirety of the 2018 due to issues related to hernia surgery, but his current injury is apparently a separate issue. The 25-year-old still caught balls off the JUGS machine after practice and is considered day-to-day.

